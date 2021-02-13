NEST Protocol Market Cap Tops $114.99 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.99 million and approximately $81.44 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00060581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00275841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00079172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00089503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,211.20 or 0.96243386 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.