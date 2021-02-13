NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0654 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $114.38 million and approximately $65.80 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00088150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00090407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.08 or 0.97950728 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00064227 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

