Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NSRGF traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $113.13. 9,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

