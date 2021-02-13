Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $929,497.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $929,497.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.83 or 0.99720279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00079694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

