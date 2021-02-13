Nestree Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $946,784.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $946,784.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,507.31 or 1.00054705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00078627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

