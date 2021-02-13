NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 420.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

