NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the January 14th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $104,981. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.