Neutrino USD Market Cap Reaches $145.13 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $145.13 million and $2.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 145,231,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,230,777 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

