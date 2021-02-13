Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $145.13 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $145.13 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00276269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00089451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090130 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065686 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,606.69 or 0.97962769 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 145,231,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,230,777 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

