Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $143.72 million and $2.09 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 145,199,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,198,826 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

