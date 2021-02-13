Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,872,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $58.94 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.