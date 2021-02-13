NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.11).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) alerts:

NRR opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.00) on Friday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.60 ($2.54). The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a market cap of £234.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.06.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.