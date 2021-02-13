Newscrypto Market Cap Achieves $16.24 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $518,579.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00088231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00088352 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.55 or 0.97926561 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

