NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 13,563 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.