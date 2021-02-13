NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.