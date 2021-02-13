NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

