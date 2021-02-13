NewSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

