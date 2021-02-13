NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

