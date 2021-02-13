NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 792,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,810,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

EWY opened at $94.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

