Newton Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Newton has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 103.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

