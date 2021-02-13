Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 93.0% in January

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 886.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPRF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $$80.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. Nexans has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

