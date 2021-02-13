Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXPF. Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Nexi alerts:

NEXPF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Nexi has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.