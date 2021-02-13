Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Tops $937.37 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00003554 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $937.37 million and $19.74 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.