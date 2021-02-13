NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $231,377.04

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $231,377.04 and $8,911.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.91 or 0.01301234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00536783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009098 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

