NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,291 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 626.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.