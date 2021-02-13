Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $48.66 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,732,087 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.