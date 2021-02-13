Nexus Reaches 1-Day Volume of $806,812.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $47.71 million and $806,812.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,725,991 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.