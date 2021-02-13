NFTLootBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for approximately $62.35 or 0.00130058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00086817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087792 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062096 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,202.60 or 0.94284295 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

