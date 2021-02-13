NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Capitalization Hits $461,296.20

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $461,296.20 and approximately $152,619.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,532.55 or 0.03219528 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00088150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00090407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.08 or 0.97950728 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00064227 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 301 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

