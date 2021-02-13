NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.80. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.