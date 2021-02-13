Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 584,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

