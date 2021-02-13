Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NCPCF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.12. 584,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.24.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
