Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $58.97 million and $3.61 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,798.80 or 0.03833509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00477566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.09 or 0.01393964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00554509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00508914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00375011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,029,654,429 coins and its circulating supply is 7,285,904,429 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.