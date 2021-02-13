NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NIOBF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

