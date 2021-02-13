NIX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,840.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $76,840.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.25 or 0.03858799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00477806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.07 or 0.01371409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00548288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00508038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00367957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,782,182 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

