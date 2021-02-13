Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBLX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

