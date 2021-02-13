NOIA Network Price Tops $0.28 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.