Noir Trading 22.6% Lower This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Noir token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $362,688.94 and approximately $642.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00341620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.63 or 0.03550371 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,442,081 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

