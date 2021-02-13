Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,637 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Nomad Foods by 37.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

