Nord Finance (NORD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.76 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 115.8% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for $11.72 or 0.00024934 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $3.76 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00277932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00087505 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,653.20 or 0.99290848 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061784 BTC.

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,954 coins.

