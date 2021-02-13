Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 183,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $74.95. 3,174,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,733. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

