Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,006 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises 1.9% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241,500 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,539 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,859 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.79. 11,766,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,078,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 5.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.