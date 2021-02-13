Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for about 0.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.94. 47,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,675. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

