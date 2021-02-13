Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

