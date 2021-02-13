Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.89

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.89 and traded as low as $24.01. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 40,797 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $45,072.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $182,392. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.