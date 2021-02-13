nOS Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00277369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00099243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00087154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,556.56 or 1.01020475 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.