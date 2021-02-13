NPCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $411,839.68 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $411,839.68 and $180.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005507 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 689.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

