NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

