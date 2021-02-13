Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $958,858.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $17.74 million and $958,858.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.60 or 0.01064944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054599 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.09 or 0.05604096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

