Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.70 million and $86,927.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00276963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00088447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00087959 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.74 or 0.97584853 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.