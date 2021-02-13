NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $323.97 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and approximately $83.05 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,101,579,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

